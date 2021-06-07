Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Karachi: Club Road’s sewerage line to be replaced by Wednesday

It caved in last week

Posted: Jun 7, 2021
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

A 66-inch sewerage line on Karachi’s Club Road, which caved in last week, will be replaced by Wednesday.

It collapsed on Saturday (June 5) after which the thoroughfare and adjacent roads were inundated. The repair work started the same day.

It runs from the Civil Lines to Saddar and onwards. A 310-feet proportion of the line is being replaced. The work is underway from the PIDC signal till Movenpick Hotel.

Last year, a portion of the same sewerage line collapsed near Metropole Hotel.

KWSB chief engineer Aftab Chandio, who is looking after the repairs, told Samaa Digital that the line was laid in 1960 and some of its parts had become outdated. “The KWSB is replacing the affected portion of sewerage lines wherever it is needed”, he added.

He added that the estimated cost of the replacement is Rs5 million. The replacement is being carried out under Para-58 of the Central Public Works Department Code.

What does Para-58 mean?  

All urgent and emergency work to resolve water and sewage issues in Karachi fall under the said clause.  

Renovations and repairs under para-58 don’t need approval from any minister, local government, secretary, or any other department.  

KWSB’s managing director has the authority to repair roads and sewerage lines on an emergency basis and approve their costs. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
