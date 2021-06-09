Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > News

Karachi-bound Khyber Mail derails near Hyderabad

No casualties reported

Posted: Jun 9, 2021
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

A carriage of the Karachi-bound Khyber Mail derailed near Hyderabad Wednesday afternoon, Pakistan Railways officials said.

The train coming from Peshawar was moving at a slow pace at the time, according to railways officials.

The driver immediately applied the brakes and there were no casualties, they said. Railways staffers were repairing the Peshawar-Karachi Down track.

The incident comes just two days after a high-speed passenger train knifed through carriages of another express that had derailed minutes earlier near Ghotki. The collision killed at least 66 people and injured another 200.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where the network has seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.

Related: Ghotki train crash resulted from broken joint of track, says inquiry report

Monday’s accident reignited debate about the parlous state of Pakistan’s public transport system — particularly a rail network that has seen little investment in decades.

The majority of train passengers in the country are working-class people who cannot afford the quicker bus journeys.

More than 300 people were killed and 700 injured in 1990 when an overloaded 16-carriage inter-city train crashed into a stationary freight train near the city of Sukkur in Sindh.

More recently, at least 75 people died when a train caught fire while travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi in October 2019.

The rest of the transport sector does not fare much better, with two major passenger plane crashes in the past five years and thousands of road accidents.

Ghotki train crash hyderabad Karachi Khyber Mail Sindh
 
Tell us what you think:

