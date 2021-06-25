Friday, June 25, 2021  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Karachi anti-encroachment: Five policemen injured in clash with PECHS residents

No FIR registered

Five policemen were injured during a clash with residents during an anti-encroachment operation in Karachi's PECHS Block 6 Friday afternoon.

When Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's team and police reached Railway Colony, unidentified men attacked them. "They hurled stones and opened fire at the officers," according to Ferozabad Assistant Commissioner Asma Batool.

"Despite the attack, the operation was not halted," she pointed out, adding that the clashes occurred because of a lack of police personnel.

Immediately afterward, an additional police force reached the site and controlled the situation.

An FIR has not been registered yet, nor have any arrests been made.

The operation commenced after the Supreme Court took up a case relating to the encroachment of amenity lands, including those meant for parks and playgrounds.

Earlier this month, the top court restricted the sale, transfer, and lease of any of the Pakistan Railways lands. “Not even an inch of the department’s land can be sold,” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed ruled.

