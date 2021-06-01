JI Karachi chief demands govt cancel K-Electric’s license

The Jamaat-e-Islami demanded on Tuesday that K-Electric’s license be canceled and the company be nationalized.

There should be a forensic audit of KE’s accounts, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told SAMAA TV’s Kiran Naz.

He said the company’s system fails whenever the city’s weather turns hot. The power distribution company only increased its power generation by 11% from 2005 to 2016, Rehman said.

Several areas in Karachi have been facing hours-long power outages for the past couple of months. The situation has aggravated over the past few weeks.

The JI has been leading a campaign against the power distribution company for its failure to provide electricity to Karachiites.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan was also among the panelists on Naz’s show 7se8. He said the provincial government and the chief minister were silent over the issue and they hadn’t done anything to resolve the city’s issues.

The Sindh government receives Rs9 billion in taxes from Karachi but it doesn’t inquire the K-Electric about its failure to provide electricity to the city, he lamented.

But Pakistan Peoples Party’s Taimoor Talpur held the federal government responsible for power outages in Karachi. The K-Electric’s board has two members from Sindh and they were nominated by the federation, he said.

The federal government spokespersons made lofty claims about ending load-shedding but the situation hasn’t changed, Talpur added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.