JI announces protests against K-Electric from June 7

Will hold sit-in outside KE's office on June 12

Posted: Jun 5, 2021
The Jamaat-e-Islami will be holding protests in several areas of Karachi from June 7 against the K-Electric, the party’s Karachi chief said Saturday. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, JI’s Karachi chief, announced that the party will hold a sit-in outside the K-Electric’s office on June 12. The party has been protesting against the hour-long power outages across Karachi for the past few months. Rehman said the power company’s accounts need to be forensically audited. The city is witnessing a power crisis, said the JI leader, adding but the company is still going to increase the price of the electricity. He claimed that all the political parties have joined hands with the power company to mint money from Karachi’s people.
