Sunday, June 27, 2021  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
JI announces countrywide protest on July 4

It is against the Budget 2021-2022

Posted: Jun 27, 2021
Photo: File

Jamat-e-Islami has announced a protest across Pakistan against the Budget 2021-2022 on July 4. In a media conference on Sunday, JI chief Sirajul Haq called the new budget anti-public. "Inflation and unemployment are on the rise in the country and the new budget fails to tackle that." Nations grow by increasing resources, not by increasing debts, he pointed out, adding that Pakistan needs to work on its industries and agriculture so that jobs are created. "Presently, half of Pakistan [Kashmir] has been occupied by India, while the other has been taken over by the IMF." Haq said that the economy is on the "ventilator" and loans are its "oxygen". "Under pressures from IMF and FATF, we have reached a point where our national assets are being leased out." The JUI has rejected the "useless and loan-based" budget passed by the PTI government, he added. Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen announced the Rs8,400b Budget 2021-22 in the National Assembly on June 11. The government has called it a "growth-based budget". Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
