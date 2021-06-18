Friday, June 18, 2021  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Japanese star Hiroyuki Sanada joins John Wick: Chapter 4 cast

Movie will be shot in three countries

Posted: Jun 18, 2021
File photo: AFP

Japanese star Hiroyuki Sanada will be seen with Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama and Shamier Anderson in Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4, according to media reports. Deadline reported that John Wick: Chapter 4 will be shot in Germany, France and Japan. Sanada has starred in over 55 films. He recently appeared on Netlfix’s Army of the Dead and New Line’s Mortal Kombat. John Wick: Chapter 4, directed by Chad Stahleski, will be released in theaters on May 27, 2022.
