Three employees of a government hospital in Jamshoro have been arrested for stealing medicines.

The police said that the employees would steal medicines from the hospital and then sell it to different medical stores.

A case has been registered against them.

A huge quantity of medicines was found from a car during checking. Suppliers said that they were taking the drugs from Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, Sehwan to Hyderabad.

