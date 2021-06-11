Friday, June 11, 2021  | 29 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Jahangir Tareen withdraws bail petition in fraud, money laundering cases

Court bars FIA from arresting the disgruntled PTI leader, son

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen have withdrawn their bail petitions in the corporate fraud and money laundering cases against them.

In March, the Federal Investigation Agency filed two FIRs against PTI’s Jahangir Tareen and accused him of committing fraud amounting to Rs3.14 billion.

The cases, which were registered on March 22, name Tareen’s son-in-law Waleed Akbar Faruki too.

A Lahore sessions court resumed hearing the cases Friday. It ordered the FIA not to take any action against them without the court’s permission.

An FIA official informed the court that they didn’t need to arrest Tareen and his son. The agency was examining the record, he added.

The court barred the FIA from arresting the duo for now. Their interim bail expired today.

Tareen is accused of transferring Rs3.14 billion to a private company Farooqi Pulp Mills Ltd in Gujrat. The company belongs to his son-in-law and relatives, according to the FIA. This amount was later deposited into the accounts of Tareen’s family members.

The money laundering case against him states that Rs2.2 billion from the accounts of JDW (from October 2017 to March 2020) were fraudulently and dishonestly made through Amir Waris, who was working as a cashier at JDW’s Corporate Head Office.

Tareen denies the charges.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Tareen jahangir tareen PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Jahangir Tareen, Ali Tareen, PTI, FIA, court, fraud, money laundering cases
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for 'delaying their order'
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for ‘delaying their order’
Lahore motorist remanded in police custody after crushing a constable
Lahore motorist remanded in police custody after crushing a constable
MQM-P condemns the 'loss of Karachiites' in Bahria Town violence
MQM-P condemns the ‘loss of Karachiites’ in Bahria Town violence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.