Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

It’s not a good sign: Southgate concerned by Alexander-Arnold’s injury

The defender suffered injury in friendly against Austria

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Photo: AFP

England boss Gareth Southgate has admitted that seeing Trent Alexander-Arnold limping off the pitch “was not a good sign”.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could miss Euro 2020 after the England defender suffered a thigh injury in Wednesday’s 1-0 friendly win against Austria.  The 22-year-old looked emotional as he needed assistance to hobble around the Riverside Stadium pitch.

Southgate admitted he was concerned over Alexander-Arnold’s chances of making the tournament as he awaited tests over the next 24 hours. “We’re going to have a look. Clearly it’s not a good sign to see him come off in the way he did,” Southgate said. “We’ll have to assess him. I think it’s a thigh but the medical team are assessing him.

“It’s not a good sign to see him have to walk off as he did. We’ll know more in 24 to 48 hours. We don’t know the full extent. The last thing you want is to see him come off in the way he did.”

Alexander-Arnold, who finished the season in fine form, is one of four right-backs in the England squad after being selected despite reports he would be left out.

FaceBook WhatsApp
England Euro 2020 Garath Southgate Trent Alexander-Arnold
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Garath Southgate, Euro 2020, England
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Pakistan decides to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions
Pakistan decides to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions
Guard opens fire at production team in Karachi’s Defence
Guard opens fire at production team in Karachi’s Defence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.