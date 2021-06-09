Islamabad’s Ehsaas centre offers aid to orphans and homeless

PM inaugurates 'one-window' facility
Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated on Wednesday a 'one-window' Ehsaas centre in Islamabad.
The centre offers the following services:
The facility comprises six pillars: a physical centre, a digital information platform, a mobile app, digital interference, API data architecture, and the beneficiary selection and targeting policy.
The #OneWindowEhsaas is articulated in 6 pillars: Physical #Ehsaas Center; a public facing digital info & services platform; mobile app; back office consolidated digital interface; Cognitive API data architecture;& the #OneWindowEhsaas Beneficiary Selection & Targeting Policy.2/2 pic.twitter.com/yyvgDDyeKW— Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) June 9, 2021
The government plans to open a 'one-window' centre in all districts.
