Islamabad’s Ehsaas centre offers aid to orphans and homeless

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated on Wednesday a 'one-window' Ehsaas centre in Islamabad.

The centre offers the following services:

Allow Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries to take out cash at the centre.

Ehsaas stipends can be assessed and children can be enroled.

People who want to spend a night in Panagah can book a bed and get a free stay at the centre.

Students can get information about Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships and apply for them.

Children at risk of stunting and pregnant women can get specialised nutritional food and cash stipends from the centre's ATM.

Orphans can be admitted to orphanages and street children to the school at the centre.

People can get surveyed to check if they are eligible for Ehsaas benefits.

People who need financial assistance for health can find out about the Sehat Sahulat programme.

The facility comprises six pillars: a physical centre, a digital information platform, a mobile app, digital interference, API data architecture, and the beneficiary selection and targeting policy.

The #OneWindowEhsaas is articulated in 6 pillars: Physical #Ehsaas Center; a public facing digital info & services platform; mobile app; back office consolidated digital interface; Cognitive API data architecture;& the #OneWindowEhsaas Beneficiary Selection & Targeting Policy.2/2 pic.twitter.com/yyvgDDyeKW — Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) June 9, 2021

The government plans to open a 'one-window' centre in all districts.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.