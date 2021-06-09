Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
Islamabad’s Ehsaas centre offers aid to orphans and homeless

PM inaugurates 'one-window' facility

Posted: Jun 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated on Wednesday a 'one-window' Ehsaas centre in Islamabad.

The centre offers the following services:

  • Allow Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries to take out cash at the centre.
  • Ehsaas stipends can be assessed and children can be enroled.
  • People who want to spend a night in Panagah can book a bed and get a free stay at the centre.
  • Students can get information about Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships and apply for them.
  • Children at risk of stunting and pregnant women can get specialised nutritional food and cash stipends from the centre's ATM.
  • Orphans can be admitted to orphanages and street children to the school at the centre.
  • People can get surveyed to check if they are eligible for Ehsaas benefits.
  • People who need financial assistance for health can find out about the Sehat Sahulat programme.

The facility comprises six pillars: a physical centre, a digital information platform, a mobile app, digital interference, API data architecture, and the beneficiary selection and targeting policy.

The government plans to open a 'one-window' centre in all districts.

