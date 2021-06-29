Tuesday, June 29, 2021  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Islamabad university issued notice over ‘administrative corruption’

Case adjourned for two weeks

Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: International Islamic University, Islamabad/website

The Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the International Islamic University on charges of administrative corruption. In a hearing on Tuesday, the petitioner's lawyer, Barrister Umar Ejaz Gillani, told the court that the varsity has hired three DGs, eight deans, and dozens of chairpersons temporarily. "Hiring employees on an interim basis is unlawful," he said. "According to the university's policies, teachers and other staff members are hired for a specific period of time and can't be fired during their tenure." Gillani added that all these rules are being violated at the varsity presently. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that this is a "matter of public interest" and can't be ignored. The court has adjourned the case for two weeks and summoned responses from the university's rector and president. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
International Islamic University, Islamabad High Court, administrative corruption, court notice issued to Islamabad university,
 

