Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Islamabad school timings revised amid heat wave

Students urged to cover heads, drink plenty of fluids

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV File

The Federal Directorate of Education has revised the timings of educational institutions in Islamabad, it announced Wednesday.

The decision has been taken in view of the ongoing heat wave in the Islamabad Capital Territory, the FDE said in a notification.

The timings of single-shift institutions will be from 7am to 11am, Monday to Thursday.

In double-shift institutions, morning classes will be held from 7am to 11am, Monday to Thursday.

The timings of evening classes are from 7am to 11am, Friday and Saturday.

The development comes a day after at least 25 students fainted during a power outage at a government-run school in Bhara Kahu.

The students suffered a heat stroke, according to the parents. “They lost consciousness and their noses started bleeding,” one of them said.

The headmistress said they didn’t have electricity since morning. The school called off the classes and sent over 200 pupils back home.

The FDE has directed officials to ensure that the coronavirus SOPs are followed strictly.

It has advised students to cover their heads with hats, caps or umbrella, drink plenty of liquids/water.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Heatwave Islamabad schools
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Islamabad, schools, heat wave, timings,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for 'delaying their order'
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for ‘delaying their order’
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.