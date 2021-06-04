Islamabad private schools to reopen June 7

All private educational institutions in Islamabad will resume physical classes from June 7, the Education Ministry said Friday.

According to a notification, educational institutions will reopen in a “staggered manner” and all SOPs have to be strictly followed.

Provincial governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already announced reopening schools, colleges and universities.

The government has also decided that students of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grades will have to appear in exams for elective subjects this year, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced two days ago.

They would not be graded without sitting exams, the minister said at a press conference in Islamabad.

Elective subjects are chosen by the students in the start of their educational year.

Exams for 10th and 12th grades will be held after July 10, according to Mehmood. They will be followed by 9th and 11th grade examinations.

Educational boards have indicated that all the results will be out by the third week of September, he said.

Physical classes of 10th and 12th grades resumed May 31. Classes for 9th and 11th will begin soon, Mehmood added.

Educational institutions across Pakistan were to reopen May 24.

The decision to keep them closed till June 7 was taken because of high rate of coronavirus infections in the country.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.