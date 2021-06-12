Saturday, June 12, 2021  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Islamabad man dies in CTD custody, two policemen detained

He was arrested for firing on policemen

A man died in custody of the Islamabad Counter-Terrorism Department earlier this week. His family and friends staged a demonstration on Saturday to protest the custodial death. They blocked the IGP Road. The deceased, identified as Hassan, was picked up for interrogation about firing on police officers in G-13, according to his family. He was moved to the CTD police station Thursday. "The man died after he was not given proper medical treatment for fever," a police officer said. Following this, SHO Fayyaz Ranjha and CTD official Shams Akbar were detained and being questioned. An FIR has been registered under sections 322 (Punishment for murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The protesters have refused to end the demonstration until the culprits are punished. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
