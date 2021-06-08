Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
Islamabad court to indict Sindh CM in corruption cases

It has summoned all the accused on June 30

Posted: Jun 8, 2021
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago

Photo: Online

An Islamabad accountability court has decided to indict Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah in the fake accounts, Nooriabad and money laundering cases.

The court resumed hearing the cases against the Sindh chief minister Tuesday.

Judge Asghar Ali ordered CM Shah and all other accused to appear before the court on June 30.

During the hearing, NAB officials said a co-accused, Mohammad Ali, was in hiding abroad.

The court declared Ali a proclaimed offender and issued permanent arrest warrants for him.

CM Shah is accused of assisting Abdul Ghani Majeed in whitening his black money. He helped launder billions of rupees out of the country in the name of Nooriabad power plant in Karachi.

The project was approved without feasibility and it cost the treasury Rs8 billion, according to the National Accountability Bureau. Shah described it as a public welfare project before the cabinet.

He is accused of misusing his powers while being the Sindh finance and energy minister, it says.

The Sindh CM also had Rs3 billion loans issued to two companies.






 

 
 

 

