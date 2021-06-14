Monday, June 14, 2021  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Islamabad court summons Asif Ali Zardari in illegal transaction case

NAB filed a fifth reference against him on April 27

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

An Islamabad accountability court has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari in person on June 19 in an illegal transaction case.

A notice has been issued to Zardari to appear in person in the fifth corruption reference filed against him by NAB and submit his reply.

The reference has accused the PPP co-chairperson of carrying out transactions using fake accounts. His aide Mushtaq Ahmed, the former stenographer at Aiwan-e-Sadr reportedly deposited Rs8 billion in a fake account after signing a deal with a housing society. The money, which had no trail, was then used by Zardari to reportedly buy properties in Karachi, including his house in Clifton.

In the Sindh tractor subsidy case, the court extended the physical remand of an accused person, Ghulam Sarwar, till June 21.

Three former Sindh government employees have submitted requests to enter into a plea bargain in the case.

They have been accused of causing a Rs793 million loss to the national treasury.

NAB claimed that they colluded and made up fake identities of farmers and got tractors at subsidised rates under a government scheme. After receiving the tractors, they sold them to others at higher rates.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asif Ali Zardari Corruption NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
asif ali zardari, islamabad, nab reference against asif ali zardari, zardari corruption case, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
University director killed during 'carjacking attempt' in Karachi: police
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police
UAE 'may' resume Pakistan flights from July 7
UAE ‘may’ resume Pakistan flights from July 7
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Demolish Aladdin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Demolish Aladdin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for 'delaying their order'
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for ‘delaying their order’
Karachi's Defence, Clifton won't flood this monsoon: CBC
Karachi’s Defence, Clifton won’t flood this monsoon: CBC
Karachi motorist robbed of Rs10 million in broad daylight
Karachi motorist robbed of Rs10 million in broad daylight
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.