Islamabad court summons Asif Ali Zardari in illegal transaction case

An Islamabad accountability court has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari in person on June 19 in an illegal transaction case.

A notice has been issued to Zardari to appear in person in the fifth corruption reference filed against him by NAB and submit his reply.

The reference has accused the PPP co-chairperson of carrying out transactions using fake accounts. His aide Mushtaq Ahmed, the former stenographer at Aiwan-e-Sadr reportedly deposited Rs8 billion in a fake account after signing a deal with a housing society. The money, which had no trail, was then used by Zardari to reportedly buy properties in Karachi, including his house in Clifton.

In the Sindh tractor subsidy case, the court extended the physical remand of an accused person, Ghulam Sarwar, till June 21.

Three former Sindh government employees have submitted requests to enter into a plea bargain in the case.

They have been accused of causing a Rs793 million loss to the national treasury.

NAB claimed that they colluded and made up fake identities of farmers and got tractors at subsidised rates under a government scheme. After receiving the tractors, they sold them to others at higher rates.

