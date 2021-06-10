Islamabad court stops DHA from acquiring Sihala land of widows

The Islamabad High Court has stopped the Defence Housing Authority from acquiring the land of two widows in Islamabad’s Sihala town.

The women approached the court against a notification issued by the land acquisition collector. On March 19, the collector allotted the 188-kanal Sihala land to the DHA.

The petitioners contended that the land within the Islamabad Capital Territory could not be acquired without the approval of the Capital Development Authority.

They said the land was not acquired for “public purpose” but to serve private interests.

The judge asked how the DHA could directly acquire the land without the CDA’s approval

It admitted the petition for hearing and issued notices to the DHA, CDA and the district collector.

It suspended implementation of the disputed notification till the next hearing.

