Islamabad court disposes of Khursheed Shah’s plea seeking production orders

The Islamabad High Court has disposed of a petition filed by PPP MNA Khursheed Shah for his production orders.

Shah requested the court to order the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue his production orders.

The PPP lawmaker was arrested in Islamabad on September 18, 2019. He is accused of owning assets beyond his means.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against 18 persons, including Shah, his wives, daughters, sons, and close aides, for alleged misappropriation of Rs1.23 billion.

In the hearing on Thursday, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that Article 69 of the constitution bars the court from issuing directives to the NA speaker.

He inquired Shah’s counsel Farooq H Naek if they had contacted the NA speaker or raised the issue through the opposition leader.

Any interference by the court would disrespect parliament, which was why the constitution prohibited it, the court ruled.

He remarked that Shah would himself make a better decision in favour of his constituents.

The court then disposed of the petition.

