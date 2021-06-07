Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Islamabad court declares former BISP chairperson Farzana Raja proclaimed offender

Orders blocking her CNIC, placing her name on the ECL

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

An accountability court declared on Monday former Benazir Income Support Programme chairperson Farzana Raja a proclaimed offender and issued her permanent arrest warrants in the BISP corruption reference.

Raja, who is currently out of the country, served as the BISP chairperson during the tenure of the Pakistan Peoples Party government from 2008 to 2013.

She is accused of embezzling Rs1.5 billion from the BISP funds. These funds were embezzled on the pretext of issuing advertisements, according to the National Accountability Bureau.

During the hearing on Monday, Judge Asghar Ali ordered the authorities to block her national identity card and place her name on the Exit Control List.

Raja would be separated from the reference and the court would set a new date for her indictment, the judge said.

The court summoned the NAB investigating officer and adjourned the hearing till June 14.

BISP Farzana Raja Islamabad PPP
 
