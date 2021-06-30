Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Iran shuts its borders for Pakistani travellers

Negative Covid-19 test compulsory for travellers

Posted: Jun 30, 2021
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

Pakistanis can no longer travel to Iran after Zahedan reported a high number of coronavirus cases.

Iran verbally informed the FIA and Pakistani officials present at the Taftan border about this decision, according to Chaghi Deputy Commissioner Sher Zaman.  

People travelling from Iran to Pakistan are required to have a negative PCR test result 24 hours before travelling. They are admitted after they have gone through the screening process and are made to follow SOPs set by the National Command and Operation Center.

After the number of infections fell last week, Pakistan had resumed operation at the Iran border. People vaccinated for the virus and students were allowed to enter the country.

Coronavirus government updates Pakistan-Iran border
 
