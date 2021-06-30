Iran shuts its borders for Pakistani travellers

Pakistanis can no longer travel to Iran after Zahedan reported a high number of coronavirus cases.

Iran verbally informed the FIA and Pakistani officials present at the Taftan border about this decision, according to Chaghi Deputy Commissioner Sher Zaman.

People travelling from Iran to Pakistan are required to have a negative PCR test result 24 hours before travelling. They are admitted after they have gone through the screening process and are made to follow SOPs set by the National Command and Operation Center.

After the number of infections fell last week, Pakistan had resumed operation at the Iran border. People vaccinated for the virus and students were allowed to enter the country.

