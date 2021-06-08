Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Institutions can’t be fixed in a day: Fawad Chaudhry

He was addressing a press conference on the Ghotki train crash

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Railways Minister Azam Swati will conducted a detailed investigation in the Ghotki train crash which claimed the lives of 63 people on Monday.

Four carriages of the Sargodha-bound Millat Express derailed near the Reti railway and the bogies were hit by Sir Syed Express that was en route to Karachi from Rawalpindi.

"We can't fix the service with a click," the minister said. "It will take some time to get things back on track. He was speaking to the media on Tuesday.

Electronic voting reforms

He shared that electronic voting reforms bill is pending in the National Assembly. "We are waiting for the opposition's take on them."

The government wants to give overseas Pakistanis their due rights but it seems like the opposition is against it. "The remittances that Pakistanis abroad send contribute greatly to the revenue."

The PML-N has filed an appeal against the proposed bill in the Election Commission of Pakistan, he added.

He said that this year the press club and bar council elections will be held using Electronic Voting Machines.

Ehsaas programme

The minister revealed that the government will be to digitising the Ehsaas Programme to keep it corruption free. "It is the world's third-largest emergency cash programme and we want to make it the best."

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a one-window Ehsaas centre in Islamabad on June 9. It will be the first of its kind in the country.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fawad chaudhry Ghotki train crash
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
fawad chaudhry press conference, ghotki train accident, pakistan train accident, ghotki accident, pakistan railways, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.