Institutions can’t be fixed in a day: Fawad Chaudhry

He was addressing a press conference on the Ghotki train crash

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Railways Minister Azam Swati will conducted a detailed investigation in the Ghotki train crash which claimed the lives of 63 people on Monday.

Four carriages of the Sargodha-bound Millat Express derailed near the Reti railway and the bogies were hit by Sir Syed Express that was en route to Karachi from Rawalpindi.

"We can't fix the service with a click," the minister said. "It will take some time to get things back on track. He was speaking to the media on Tuesday.

Electronic voting reforms

He shared that electronic voting reforms bill is pending in the National Assembly. "We are waiting for the opposition's take on them."

The government wants to give overseas Pakistanis their due rights but it seems like the opposition is against it. "The remittances that Pakistanis abroad send contribute greatly to the revenue."

The PML-N has filed an appeal against the proposed bill in the Election Commission of Pakistan, he added.

He said that this year the press club and bar council elections will be held using Electronic Voting Machines.

Ehsaas programme

The minister revealed that the government will be to digitising the Ehsaas Programme to keep it corruption free. "It is the world's third-largest emergency cash programme and we want to make it the best."

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a one-window Ehsaas centre in Islamabad on June 9. It will be the first of its kind in the country.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.