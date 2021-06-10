Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Indian woman calls off wedding after seeing groom chewing gutka

Family tried to persuade her but she refused to budge

Posted: Jun 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

Representational Image: AFP

Listen to the story
An Indian bride cancelled her wedding at the eleventh hour after she saw her groom-to-be chewing gutka, Indian media reported. According to Times now, the bride in India’s Uttar Pradesh noticed the groom was drunk and chewing gutka when the baraat arrived. The report said that the groom's family tried to persuade her but she refused to tie the knot with him. The wedding was eventually called off by the families. Last month, another woman in Uttar Pradesh had called off her wedding after the groom failed to recite table of 2.
