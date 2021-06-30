Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

PM invites opposition to discuss electoral reforms

He was speaking in the National Assembly

Posted: Jun 30, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited opposition members to sit with the government and discuss electoral reforms for the “future of democracy”.

He was speaking on the floor of the National Assembly during the last day of the budget session on Wednesday.

“All elections held after the 1970s have been controversial, and recent by-elections and Senate elections were made controversial too,” he remarked, adding that they want to reform the system so that people begin to accept the results.

For 21 years, I played international cricket and there was a system where countries had their own umpires. So many teams would blame the umpires for making unfair decisions. Pakistan was the first country to appoint neutral umpires, and this solved the problem.

“It is time for us to fight elections and for people to stop complaining about election results,” he remarked. The opposition said that the 2018 elections were rigged so we asked them for proof.

Budget reflects the country’s vision

Speaking about Budget 2021-22, he remarked that the budget should reflect the country’s vision and thanked Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin for preparing a budget that was aligned with PM Khan’s vision for the country.

When we started PTI, my motivation was simple; I wanted to restore Pakistan’s original ideology. Pakistan was named the Islamic Republic of Pakistan by our leaders and we must respect that.

He said that his party’s vision statement comprises three basic principles: justice, humanity, and self-respect. “This is reflected in our budget too.”

