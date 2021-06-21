Illegal constructions demolished in Karachi’s Nazimabad

SBCA took the action after residents complained

The Sindh Building Control Authority swung into action after residents of Karachi's North Nazimabad Block N complained about illegal constructions in the area.

The residents claimed that the "builder mafia" is active in the area and are constructing houses and building illegally.

The SBCA sent its team and they dismantled different portions and illegal structures in the area.

While the residents appreciated the move, many even said that they hope that the SBCA continues its action rather than doing it for photo ops.

"We want concrete action against the violators," a resident remarked.

