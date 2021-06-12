IHC makes Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for court employees

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has made it compulsory for its employees to get the coronavirus vaccine, according to a circular issued Saturday.

The circular, signed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, instructed the employees to get vaccinated and submit their certificates in 30 days.

The employees of the lower courts have also been told to get vaccinated in the next 30 days.

The virus has so far claimed 21,633 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 939,931.

Two days ago, the National Command and Operation Centre said in a statement that it will make vaccination mandatory for all the government and private employees.