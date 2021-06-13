Sunday, June 13, 2021  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Hyderabad wedding hall staffers kill waiter for ‘not listening’

He died on the spot

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

Photo: Online

People working at a wedding hall in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad have been accused of beating a waiter to death.

A case was registered against a person named Muhammad Shah and others on Sunday.

The FIR said that the staff members thrashed a man, identified as Tharo Shoro, for refusing to set up more chairs at the hall. He died on the spot.

The case has been registered for murder and includes sections 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

