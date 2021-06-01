How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate

The National Database and Registration Authority issues the Covid-19 immunization certificate after you get two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

You can get this certificate online too. Just log on to Nadra’s website and it will ask you for your national identity card number, the date of its issuance and phone number.

The website will show the certificate on your computer screen and you can download it after entering your details.

It will have all your details, including your date of birth, CNIC number and the vaccination centre.

But you will first have to make an online payment of Rs100. Those who can’t make online payments will have to visit the nearest Nadra office.

If you have received two doses of vaccine, you can click this link and download your certificate.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.