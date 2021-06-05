Saturday, June 5, 2021  | 23 Shawwal, 1442
Hoarded wheat bags worth Rs350m seized in Hafizabad

Five rice mills seized

Photo: File

The district administration of Hafizabad seized 155,000 wheat bags worth over Rs350 million from a godown Saturday morning. The operation was conducted by newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner Noorish Saba. The administration and police raided five rice mills and found thousands of hoarded wheat bags stored inside warehouses. "Wheat estimated to cost around Rs350 million to Rs400 million has been handed over to the Punjab Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation," Saba said, adding that the mills have been sealed. Notices have been issued to the owner. According to Punjab Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan, operations against hoarders of wheat are under way in Sialkot, Wazirabad, Nowshera Virkan, Kamonki, Mandi Yazman, and other cities of Punjab. The government will no more allow anyone to store wheat, he said, adding that the food department and district administration are on high alert to take strict action without any discrimination. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The district administration of Hafizabad seized 155,000 wheat bags worth over Rs350 million from a godown Saturday morning.

The operation was conducted by newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner Noorish Saba. The administration and police raided five rice mills and found thousands of hoarded wheat bags stored inside warehouses.

“Wheat estimated to cost around Rs350 million to Rs400 million has been handed over to the Punjab Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation,” Saba said, adding that the mills have been sealed.

Notices have been issued to the owner.

According to Punjab Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan, operations against hoarders of wheat are under way in Sialkot, Wazirabad, Nowshera Virkan, Kamonki, Mandi Yazman, and other cities of Punjab.

The government will no more allow anyone to store wheat, he said, adding that the food department and district administration are on high alert to take strict action without any discrimination.

