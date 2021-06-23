HBO should have aired PM Imran Khan’s complete interview: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Wednesday that the foreign media outlet should have aired the complete interview of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“In principle, if the head of a state or an important personality gives you an interview, its complete content should be presented,” said FM Qureshi. “If you air parts of the interview, it can give a wrong impression.”

PM Khan came under criticism after he linked men’s “temptation” in society with women’s clothes in an interview with Axios on HBO.

“If a woman is wearing a very few clothes, it will have an impact on men unless they are robots,” PM Khan had told Axios on HBO in an interview. “I mean it is common sense.”

The Pakistan ministers said the media outlet didn’t air the complete interview but some part of its.

Pakistan should be removed from FATF’s grey list

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan has completely implemented the 26 items of the FATF’s plan of action.

“We were given a 27-item plan of action and they have admitted in the meeting that we have completely implemented 26 of them,” he said.

The foreign minister said he believes there is no reason to keep Pakistan on the grey list.