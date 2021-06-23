Wednesday, June 23, 2021  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

HBO should have aired PM Imran Khan’s complete interview: Qureshi

Says media outlet aired parts of interview that gave wrong impression

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Wednesday that the foreign media outlet should have aired the complete interview of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. “In principle, if the head of a state or an important personality gives you an interview, its complete content should be presented,” said FM Qureshi. “If you air parts of the interview, it can give a wrong impression.” PM Khan came under criticism after he linked men’s “temptation” in society with women’s clothes in an interview with Axios on HBO. “If a woman is wearing a very few clothes, it will have an impact on men unless they are robots,” PM Khan had told Axios on HBO in an interview. “I mean it is common sense.” The Pakistan ministers said the media outlet didn’t air the complete interview but some part of its. Pakistan should be removed from FATF’s grey list Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan has completely implemented the 26 items of the FATF’s plan of action. “We were given a 27-item plan of action and they have admitted in the meeting that we have completely implemented 26 of them,” he said. The foreign minister said he believes there is no reason to keep Pakistan on the grey list.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Wednesday that the foreign media outlet should have aired the complete interview of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“In principle, if the head of a state or an important personality gives you an interview, its complete content should be presented,” said FM Qureshi. “If you air parts of the interview, it can give a wrong impression.”

PM Khan came under criticism after he linked men’s “temptation” in society with women’s clothes in an interview with Axios on HBO.

“If a woman is wearing a very few clothes, it will have an impact on men unless they are robots,” PM Khan had told Axios on HBO in an interview. “I mean it is common sense.”

The Pakistan ministers said the media outlet didn’t air the complete interview but some part of its.

Pakistan should be removed from FATF’s grey list

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan has completely implemented the 26 items of the FATF’s plan of action.

“We were given a 27-item plan of action and they have admitted in the meeting that we have completely implemented 26 of them,” he said.

The foreign minister said he believes there is no reason to keep Pakistan on the grey list.

 
Imran Khan SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Imran Khan interview, PM Imran Khan, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan PM, Axios on HBO, Shah Mahmood Qureshi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Watch: Full house at Karachi's maweshi mandi today
Watch: Full house at Karachi’s maweshi mandi today
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Kinza Hashmi explains when she 'blocks' Saboor Aly’s number
Kinza Hashmi explains when she ‘blocks’ Saboor Aly’s number
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.