Harmful to spread rumours against anti-polio immunisation drive: Maulana Jameel

Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has encouraged people to get their children vaccinated against polio in the government’s anti-polio drive.

In a video message on Monday, he said that polio is a dangerous disease that has been eradicated from the world except for Pakistan. “This is because there are rumours that administering polio drops is harmful.”

Jameel told parents to make sure their children get the drops assuring that the vaccines are “extremely important”.

The government’s anti-polio drive co-director Dr Shehzad Baig said that a major drop in polio cases has been seen in Pakistan over the last few years. “This year, one case from Balochistan’s Killa Abdullah was reported, while last year over 84 polio cases were recorded.”

Pakistan has announced a country-wide anti-polio campaign starting June 7. Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the drive. In the last five years, over three billion children under the age of five years have been vaccinated.

