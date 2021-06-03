Harassment case: FIA officers to be suspended for showing negligence

FIA officers will be suspended for showing negligence in a harassment case, PM Office confirmed Tuesday.

A woman filed a complaint on the Citizen’s Portal after the FIA failed to investigate her case. She said that she had quit her university job because she was being harassed, adding that she filed a complaint with the FIA five times from December 16, 2019 to June 13, 2021.

She even attempted to take her life because of the FIA’s inaction in the case.

PM Office said, in a statement, that FIA officers will be suspended for failing to do their duty. The PM even ordered an inquiry into the case and promised that justice will be served.

A report on the case will be submitted to the PM on July 20.

