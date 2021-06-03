Tuesday, June 22, 2021  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Harassment case: FIA officers to be suspended for showing negligence

A woman had filed her complaint five times

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

FIA officers will be suspended for showing negligence in a harassment case, PM Office confirmed Tuesday.

A woman filed a complaint on the Citizen’s Portal after the FIA failed to investigate her case. She said that she had quit her university job because she was being harassed, adding that she filed a complaint with the FIA five times from December 16, 2019 to June 13, 2021. 

She even attempted to take her life because of the FIA’s inaction in the case.

PM Office said, in a statement, that FIA officers will be suspended for failing to do their duty. The PM even ordered an inquiry into the case and promised that justice will be served.

A report on the case will be submitted to the PM on July 20.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fia harassment
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
national assembly Pakistan today fight, national assembly Pakistan fight 2021, National Assembly Fight, National Assembly Session PTI and PMNL Fight, National Assembly Uncensored Fight, Violence in national assembly, samaa tv live, news headlines, pakistan news live
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Watch: Full house at Karachi's maweshi mandi today
Watch: Full house at Karachi’s maweshi mandi today
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.