Gujranwala rape suspect killed in shootout: police

He was arrested on Friday

A man, arrested on charges of abducting, raping, and murdering an 11-year-old student, was killed in a shootout between his accomplices and police in Gujranwala Sunday, the police said. Ali Hassan was being taken for identification of the crime scene when his accomplices attacked the police near Qila Didar Sindh. "The suspect was shot during the shootout and died on the spot," the investigating officer said. On Friday, the body of an 11-year-old student was found in the fields. Her medical report revealed she was raped and killed. The child was kidnapped on her way back to school. Hassan had confessed to his crime during questioning. An FIR was registered at the Qila Didar Singh police station. On Saturday, the 11-year-old's parents and friends took to the streets demanding the culprit be hanged in public. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
