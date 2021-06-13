Sunday, June 13, 2021  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Gujranwala man arrested for beating wife during a fight

Police are investigating him

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

A Gujranwala man has been arrested for regularly beating his wife, the police said Sunday.

His wife had filed a complaint against him with the police last week. The police investigated her claims and found CCTV footage which showed the man dragging his wife by her hair and hitting her with his shoe. Their daughter tried to stop him but he didn’t budge.

The man claimed that he attacked his wife because he suspected he was having an affair.

Domestic violence in Pakistan

Domestic violence is a criminal offence in Pakistan. If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

  • Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)
  • Madadgar-1098
  • Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043
  • Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741
  • Dastak Foundation-03334161610
  • Bedari-03005251717

