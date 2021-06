Guards injured in scuffle at Islamabad Covid-19 vaccination centre

The inoculation process has been halted

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A large number of people travelling out of the country reached the vaccination centre.

The security staff barred many of them from entering the building to ensure a safe social distance, according to the police.

There was a heated exchange of words between the guards and visitors. It resulted in a scuffle.

The visitors broke the glass door of the vaccination centre. Two guards were injured in the fight.

The police reached the vaccination centre and brought the situation under control.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter , and Instagram