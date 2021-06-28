Guards injured in scuffle at Islamabad Covid-19 vaccination centre

A fight broke out at a mass coronavirus vaccination centre in Islamabad's F-9 sector on Monday, the police said.A large number of people travelling out of the country reached the vaccination centre.The security staff barred many of them from entering the building to ensure a safe social distance, according to the police.There was a heated exchange of words between the guards and visitors. It resulted in a scuffle.The visitors broke the glass door of the vaccination centre. Two guards were injured in the fight.The police reached the vaccination centre and brought the situation under control.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
