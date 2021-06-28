Guards injured in scuffle at Islamabad Covid-19 vaccination centre

The inoculation process has been halted

A large number of people travelling out of the country reached the vaccination centre.

The security staff barred many of them from entering the building to ensure a safe social distance, according to the police.

There was a heated exchange of words between the guards and visitors. It resulted in a scuffle.

The visitors broke the glass door of the vaccination centre. Two guards were injured in the fight.

The police reached the vaccination centre and brought the situation under control.