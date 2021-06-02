Govt withdraws appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

The federal government has withdrawn its petition challenging the Lahore High Court verdict which allowed PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad.

The registrar of the Lahore High Court submitted all documents to the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Shehbaz’s lawyer assured the top court that they will not pursue the contempt petition filed in the high court against the federal government and the Federal Investigation Agency. The petition, filed on May 17, accused them of committing contempt of court by stopping Shehbaz from travelling abroad on May 8.

Contempt petition

Shehbaz Sharif’s petition said that the LHC had allowed Shehbaz on May 7 to travel to London for a doctor’s appointment. He had told the court he has been undergoing cancer treatment and wanted to travel to London for that. As the UK has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan, Shehbaz was supposed to fly to Qatar, spend 10 days there and then leave for London. He was, however, offloaded from a flight to Doha at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on May 8.

The petition says that the immigration officers at the airport told Shehbaz that his name is on the Provisional National Identification List. It has asked the court to order the government to implement its decision, and also hold accountable secretary interior, FIA DG Wajid Zia and FIA Director Muhammad Rizwan for contempt.