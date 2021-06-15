Govt MNAs don’t listen to me: NA speaker tells PML-N

PML-N leader Murtaza Javed Abbasi met National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar Monday and requested him to provide Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif a good environment to deliver his speech on budget but the speaker denied his request.

According to sources, Qaisar told Abbasi that the lawmakers of the ruling party don’t listen to him and he can’t promise anything.

After Abbasi, Ayaz Sadiq, another PML-N leader, contacted the speaker but he got the same answer.

Sources said the PML-N had made a decision that they will continue to deliver their speeches amid ruckus in parliament.

Shehbaz made his speech in the assembly but it was interrupted by PTI lawmakers, who continued to chant slogans against the PML-N. Some lawmakers were caught fighting with each other and others used abusive language.