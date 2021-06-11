Government to open Covid-19 vaccination centres in GB, Kashmir

The government has decided to set up mass-scale vaccination centres in Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar said.

In a tweet on Friday, he stressed accelerating vaccination as the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections inch closer and tourism increases in Gilgit Baltistan.

The NCOC has decided to step up immunisation in the regions by constituting mobile vaccination teams so that people living in remote areas can be inoculated immediately, Umar said.

On Wednesday (June 9), Pakistan achieved a major milestone of administering 10 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The government aims to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year. Currently, 300,000-350,000 people are registering for the vaccine on a daily basis, according to the minister.

On Friday (June 11), walk-in vaccination for people above the age of 18 years started. Covid-19 vaccination centres will be closed on Sunday from now onward. They will stay open on Friday instead.

In a meeting earlier this week, the government eased restrictions across the country following a downward trend in the number of coronavirus cases.

Businesses to now remain open six days a week as opposed to five days before. The federating units will decide the days they will remain close.

Gyms to reopen for vaccinated members.

Only selective non-contact sports will be permitted.

Contact sports such as karate, boxing, MMA, rugby, kabbadi, wrestling, and water polo remain banned.

Festivals and cultural events are not permitted.

Shrines and cinemas remain closed.

The policy for calling in 50% of employees to work has been relaxed and offices can call in everyone now.

The two-day ban on inter-provincial transport has been lifted.

Restriction on 50% occupancy for public transport will be relaxed to 70% occupancy.

Restrictions on recreation, education sector, mask-wearing, Railways, and inbound passengers policy will remain in place.

In the last 24 hours, 47 people died from the deadly virus, while over 1,300 new cases were reported across the country.

