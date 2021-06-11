Friday, June 11, 2021  | 29 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Government to open Covid-19 vaccination centres in GB, Kashmir

Mobile immunisation teams will be formed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The government has decided to set up mass-scale vaccination centres in Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar said. In a tweet on Friday, he stressed accelerating vaccination as the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections inch closer and tourism increases in Gilgit Baltistan. The NCOC has decided to step up immunisation in the regions by constituting mobile vaccination teams so that people living in remote areas can be inoculated immediately, Umar said. On Wednesday (June 9), Pakistan achieved a major milestone of administering 10 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The government aims to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year. Currently, 300,000-350,000 people are registering for the vaccine on a daily basis, according to the minister. Read: KP and Gilgit-Baltistan are open to tourists once again On Friday (June 11), walk-in vaccination for people above the age of 18 years started. Covid-19 vaccination centres will be closed on Sunday from now onward. They will stay open on Friday instead. In a meeting earlier this week, the government eased restrictions across the country following a downward trend in the number of coronavirus cases. Businesses to now remain open six days a week as opposed to five days before. The federating units will decide the days they will remain close. Gyms to reopen for vaccinated members. Only selective non-contact sports will be permitted. Contact sports such as karate, boxing, MMA, rugby, kabbadi, wrestling, and water polo remain banned. Festivals and cultural events are not permitted. Shrines and cinemas remain closed. The policy for calling in 50% of employees to work has been relaxed and offices can call in everyone now. The two-day ban on inter-provincial transport has been lifted.Restriction on 50% occupancy for public transport will be relaxed to 70% occupancy.  Restrictions on recreation, education sector, mask-wearing, Railways, and inbound passengers policy will remain in place. In the last 24 hours, 47 people died from the deadly virus, while over 1,300 new cases were reported across the country. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The government has decided to set up mass-scale vaccination centres in Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar said.

In a tweet on Friday, he stressed accelerating vaccination as the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections inch closer and tourism increases in Gilgit Baltistan.

The NCOC has decided to step up immunisation in the regions by constituting mobile vaccination teams so that people living in remote areas can be inoculated immediately, Umar said.

On Wednesday (June 9), Pakistan achieved a major milestone of administering 10 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The government aims to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year. Currently, 300,000-350,000 people are registering for the vaccine on a daily basis, according to the minister.

Read: KP and Gilgit-Baltistan are open to tourists once again

On Friday (June 11), walk-in vaccination for people above the age of 18 years started. Covid-19 vaccination centres will be closed on Sunday from now onward. They will stay open on Friday instead.

In a meeting earlier this week, the government eased restrictions across the country following a downward trend in the number of coronavirus cases.

  • Businesses to now remain open six days a week as opposed to five days before. The federating units will decide the days they will remain close.
  • Gyms to reopen for vaccinated members.
  • Only selective non-contact sports will be permitted.
  • Contact sports such as karate, boxing, MMA, rugby, kabbadi, wrestling, and water polo remain banned.
  • Festivals and cultural events are not permitted.
  • Shrines and cinemas remain closed.
  • The policy for calling in 50% of employees to work has been relaxed and offices can call in everyone now.
  • The two-day ban on inter-provincial transport has been lifted.
  • Restriction on 50% occupancy for public transport will be relaxed to 70% occupancy. 
  • Restrictions on recreation, education sector, mask-wearing, Railways, and inbound passengers policy will remain in place.

In the last 24 hours, 47 people died from the deadly virus, while over 1,300 new cases were reported across the country.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Coronavirus government updates vaccine centers vaccines updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Asad Umar, coronavirus vaccination, covid-19 vaccination, gilgit baltistan tourism, azad jammu and kashmir, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for 'delaying their order'
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for ‘delaying their order’
Lahore motorist remanded in police custody after crushing a constable
Lahore motorist remanded in police custody after crushing a constable
MQM-P condemns the 'loss of Karachiites' in Bahria Town violence
MQM-P condemns the ‘loss of Karachiites’ in Bahria Town violence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.