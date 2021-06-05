Government reopens shrines in Punjab

The Punjab government has reopened shrines across the province till June 15, the provincial health department said Friday.

According to a notification issued, the coronavirus situation in Punjab will be reviewed on June 15 and a decision will be taken accordingly.

The health department said, however, that the visitors will have to strictly follow the SOPs.

The shrines across the province were closed in last year in order to contain the spread of the virus.

The virus has so far claimed 21,189 lives in Pakistan, while the total numbers of confirmed cases has reached 930,511.