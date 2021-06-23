Government didn’t fire its employees during lockdown: aviation minister

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the aviation minister, told the members of the national assembly that the global aviation industry had to face a loss of 500 billion because of the restrictions placed after the emergence of the coronavirus.

The government didn’t only protect the jobs of its employees but also increased their salaries by 10%, said Sarwar while speaking in the National Assembly.

The minister claimed that PM Khan’s government has helped over 1.6 million Pakistanis get jobs outside the country.