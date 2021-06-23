Wednesday, June 23, 2021  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Government didn’t fire its employees during lockdown: aviation minister

Says global aviation industry suffered a loss of 500b

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The government did not terminate its employees or deducted their salaries during the coronavirus lockdown in Pakistan, the federal aviation minister said Wednesday.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the aviation minister, told the members of the national assembly that the global aviation industry had to face a loss of 500 billion because of the restrictions placed after the emergence of the coronavirus.

The government didn’t only protect the jobs of its employees but also increased their salaries by 10%, said Sarwar while speaking in the National Assembly.

The minister claimed that PM Khan’s government has helped over 1.6 million Pakistanis get jobs outside the country.

 
