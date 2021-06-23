Gold stolen from bank locker in Karachi’s Zamzama

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A Karachi man has claimed that 250 Tolas of gold were stolen from his locker at a private bank in Zamzama, Clifton.

The man said that he went to his locker after six months and found that its lock was broken. He has registered a case at the Clifton police station.

He said that he suspected the involvement of bank employees in the robbery.

The police are investigating the case and have started recording statements of the bank employees.

