Friday, June 4, 2021  | 22 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Gilgit police fire tear gas on protesting govt employees

They are demanding promotions, allowances

Posted: Jun 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2021

Government employees across Gilgit took to the streets on Friday.

The protesters were marching towards Chief Minister's secretariat when the police attacked and fired tear gas shells at them. The officials fired aerial shots too.

After this, the demonstrators sat outside the secretariat, refusing to budge unless their demands are met.

They have demanded that the government provides them utility allowance, disparity education allowance, and time-scale promotion.

Gilgit Baltistan Opposition Leader Amjad Hussain said that more people will come out if the government doesn't meet their demands by evening.

