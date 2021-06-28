Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Gilgit-Baltistan woman loses unborn child over Kharmang land dispute

80 people arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Three women were injured and a pregnant woman lost her unborn child after a group of men attacked them over a land dispute in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Kharmang.

The fight occurred between the residents of Katishu and Mehdiabad Valley over a piece of grazing land. They attacked each other’s houses too.

A video of the fight went viral too. It showed a group of men hurling stones at a woman and hitting her with sticks. According to local reporters, the attackers were residents of Mehdiabad Valley.

People in Katishu said one of the injured women was expecting and she lost her child because of the attack. She is being treated at DHQ Hospital, Skardu.

The woman’s father-in-law confirmed the news. He said that men had attacked their house and beaten his daughter-in-law.

GB CM Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan had taken notice and ordered the DIG to submit a report. He ordered strict action against the culprits.

Baltistan DIG Tufail Ahmed told SAMAA Digital that strict action will be taken against people seen in the video. He remarked that the police had taken immediate steps to stop the warring tribes.

A case has been registered and a committee formed to investigate it. He shared that 80 people have been arrested so far. He condemned the attack on women, adding such cases are never reported in this area.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gilgit-baltistan kharmang attack
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi's cattle market
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi’s cattle market
Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list with 'increased monitoring'
Pakistan to stay on FATF’s grey list with ‘increased monitoring’
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
22-year-old student gang-raped at Islamabad university
22-year-old student gang-raped at Islamabad university
NADRA succession certificates to be issued at Karachi mega center
NADRA succession certificates to be issued at Karachi mega center
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Oil tankers association announces Pakistan-wide strike
Oil tankers association announces Pakistan-wide strike
Gold stolen from bank locker in Karachi's Zamzama
Gold stolen from bank locker in Karachi’s Zamzama
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.