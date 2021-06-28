Gilgit-Baltistan woman loses unborn child over Kharmang land dispute

Three women were injured and a pregnant woman lost her unborn child after a group of men attacked them over a land dispute in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Kharmang.

The fight occurred between the residents of Katishu and Mehdiabad Valley over a piece of grazing land. They attacked each other’s houses too.

A video of the fight went viral too. It showed a group of men hurling stones at a woman and hitting her with sticks. According to local reporters, the attackers were residents of Mehdiabad Valley.

People in Katishu said one of the injured women was expecting and she lost her child because of the attack. She is being treated at DHQ Hospital, Skardu.

The woman’s father-in-law confirmed the news. He said that men had attacked their house and beaten his daughter-in-law.

GB CM Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan had taken notice and ordered the DIG to submit a report. He ordered strict action against the culprits.

Baltistan DIG Tufail Ahmed told SAMAA Digital that strict action will be taken against people seen in the video. He remarked that the police had taken immediate steps to stop the warring tribes.

A case has been registered and a committee formed to investigate it. He shared that 80 people have been arrested so far. He condemned the attack on women, adding such cases are never reported in this area.

