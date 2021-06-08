Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Ghotki train crash resulted from broken joint of track: report

It had been welded in the past

Posted: Jun 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The Ghotki train crash occurred because of a broken joint of one of the tracks, the initial inquiry report suggested Tuesday.

At least 62 people were killed and 200 injured early Monday when a high-speed passenger train knifed through carriages of another express that had derailed minutes earlier near Ghotki.

Soon after the crash, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered an inquiry into it and sought the report within 24 hours.

One of the joints of the right track was broken, according to the inspection team. It had been welded.

The Millat Express carriages derailed because of the broken joint and fell on to the Down track, it said.

The Karachi-bound Sir Syed Express arrived minutes later and smashed into the derailed coaches of Millat Express, the team said in its report.

As a result, the engine and four coaches of Sir Syed Express were derailed too.

The initial inquiry report has been forwarded to Railways Minister Azam Swati.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where the network has seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.

The accident has reignited debate about the parlous state of Pakistan’s public transport system — particularly a rail network that has seen little investment in decades.

The majority of train passengers in the country are working-class people who cannot afford the quicker bus journeys.

More than 300 people were killed and 700 injured in 1990 when an overloaded 16-carriage inter-city train crashed into a stationary freight train near the city of Sukkur in Sindh.

More recently, at least 75 people died when a train caught fire while travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi in October 2019.

The rest of the transport sector does not fare much better, with two major passenger plane crashes in the past five years and thousands of road accidents.

