Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Ghotki train crash caused by 8-mile-long faulty track: Pakistan minister

Stresses upgrading Sukkur track immediately

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

The Ghotki train crash occurred because an eight-mile-long portion of the Sukkur track was faulty, Railways Minister Azam Swati said Wednesday.

Sixty-three people were killed in the crash and 107 injured, Swati said at a press conference in Lahore. Three of the wounded passengers were in critical condition, he added.

A high-speed passenger train knifed through carriages of another express that had derailed minutes earlier near Ghotki on June 7.

"We know nothing can compensate for the loss of the bereaved," the minister said. "The government has decided to give Rs1.5 million to the families of those killed."

The injured people will be given a compensation of Rs15,000-Rs100,000.

"We have obtained black boxes of both the trains and a detailed report will be prepared within two to three days," Swati said.

The accident took place early Monday morning when four bogies of Millat Express derailed and fell on to the other track. They were hit by the oncoming Sir Syed Express. A similar accident happened in 1990.

The Sir Syed Express had one to two minutes to stop, according to the minister. During this time, some people jumped from the moving train.

He explained the faulty track was earlier repaired by the Pakistan Railways. "The department has set up a speed warning at every point where the track is weak."

Swati stressed the importance of immediately upgrading the track and the bogies. "Most of the bogies being used are nearly 40- to 50-year-old."

The Main Line-1 (ML-1) track will cost Rs60 billion and preparations for that are almost complete, according to the minister.

Swati said work will begin as soon as the tender is approved. In case of a delay, the government should give the department Rs60 billion, he added.

"We will upgrade the 520km track," the minister said. "The present track will work for 30 to 40 years and this step will have to be taken to save human lives."

The minister assured that anyone found guilty of the crash will be punished.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azam Swati Ghotki train crash Pakistan Railways
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Azam Swati, Railway minister, Pakistan railways, ghotki train crash, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for 'delaying their order'
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for ‘delaying their order’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.