Ghotki train crash: Another injured passenger dies at hospital

Another injured passenger of the Ghotki train crash died at a hospital on Saturday, taking the death toll from the accident to 68.

The deceased, Maqbool Ahmed, had been under treatment at the Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, according to hospital authorities.

Ahmed, who hailed from Kabirwala, was being treated for head and other injuries. His body has been handed over to relatives.

He is the second injured of the crash who died in the last 48 hours.

Mohammad Aslam, who belonged to Karachi, died of his wounds a day earlier.

On June 7, a high-speed passenger train knifed through carriages of another express that had derailed minutes earlier near Ghotki. It had killed at least 62 people and injured 200 others.

Rail accidents are common in Pakistan, which inherited thousands of kilometres (miles) of track and trains from former colonial power Britain.

But the network has seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement, and lack of investment.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.