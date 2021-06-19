Saturday, June 19, 2021  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Ghotki train crash: Another injured passenger dies at hospital

The death toll rises to 68

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: Twitter

Another injured passenger of the Ghotki train crash died at a hospital on Saturday, taking the death toll from the accident to 68.

The deceased, Maqbool Ahmed, had been under treatment at the Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, according to hospital authorities.

Ahmed, who hailed from Kabirwala, was being treated for head and other injuries. His body has been handed over to relatives.

He is the second injured of the crash who died in the last 48 hours.

Mohammad Aslam, who belonged to Karachi, died of his wounds a day earlier.

On June 7, a high-speed passenger train knifed through carriages of another express that had derailed minutes earlier near Ghotki. It had killed at least 62 people and injured 200 others.

Rail accidents are common in Pakistan, which inherited thousands of kilometres (miles) of track and trains from former colonial power Britain.

But the network has seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement, and lack of investment.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ghotki train crash
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
national assembly Pakistan today fight, national assembly Pakistan fight 2021, National Assembly Fight, National Assembly Session PTI and PMNL Fight, National Assembly Uncensored Fight, Violence in national assembly, samaa tv live, news headlines, pakistan news live
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
UAE 'may' resume Pakistan flights from July 7
UAE ‘may’ resume Pakistan flights from July 7
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Karachi school faces investigation after it expels three students
Karachi school faces investigation after it expels three students
Karachi weather: light rain, thunderstorm forecast today, says Met Office
Karachi weather: light rain, thunderstorm forecast today, says Met Office
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.