HOME > News

Ghotki train accident toll rises to 67

Accident occured on June 7

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

Photo: Twitter

A person injured in the Ghotki train crash died during treatment Thursday night, taking the official death toll to 67.

Muhammad Aslam, who belongs to Karachi, had been seeking treatment at Sheikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan. He had received a head injury. The body has been handed over to the heirs.

The Railways minister has suspended nine officials in Sukkur, Larkana, and Lahore division for showing “negligence” and “incompetence” during the train crash.

Over 200 injured people were injured after the Sargodha-bound Millat Express derailed into the way of the oncoming Sir Syed Express on June 7.

Rail accidents are common in Pakistan, which inherited thousands of kilometres (miles) of track and trains from former colonial power Britain. But the network has seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement, and lack of investment.

