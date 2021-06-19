Ghizer rape suspect arrested for murdering 12-year-old

Ghizer police have arrested a man for raping and murdering a 12-year-old in the Gilgit-Baltistan valley.

The SSP said that the suspect was arrested after he refused to take the DNA test. He is a relative of the victim.

The 12-year-old was found dead in a house in Chatorkhand three days ago. Her family claimed that she died by suicide. The postmortem examination, however, confirmed the rape after which the police registered a case against an unidentified person.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid had taken notice of the case and directed authorities to arrest the culprit. He remarked that the government would do anything to ensure the protection of public life, property, and sanctity in the region.

