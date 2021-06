Your browser does not support the video tag.

On June 20, a man was found severely injured in a motorcycle accident near Hawke’s Bay beach in Karachi. The crowd thought he was dead and instead of taking him to a hospital, started taking photos of him.

It was fortunate that policeman Akbar Chandio was crossing the road and realised what was wrong. He ended up saving the man's life by rushing him to a hospital in a police van.