Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Funeral of democracy: PTI MPAs bring charpoy to Sindh Assembly

Haleem Sheikh stopped from addressing the House

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

PTI MPAs brought a foldable charpoy to the Sindh Assembly on Monday to mark the 'funeral of democracy'. They staged a protest after a PTI MPA was denied from addressing the House.

The ruckus started after Haleem Adil Sheikh, the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, was stopped from making a speech. He asked Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani to let him speak but the permission was denied. Durrani said that the scheduled business will be carried out first and then members will be allowed to speak. This angered PTI MPAs.

